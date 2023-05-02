US Asset Management LLC Invests $605,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.84. The company had a trading volume of 314,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

