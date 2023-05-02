US Asset Management LLC Invests $747,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 14,204,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,348,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.