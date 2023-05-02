US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.78. 578,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

