US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,495,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,596,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $177.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

