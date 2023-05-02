US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,576,000 after acquiring an additional 278,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 797,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

