US Asset Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:L traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 109,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

