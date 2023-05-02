US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

NYSE AMP traded down $10.80 on Tuesday, reaching $291.78. 151,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,394. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

