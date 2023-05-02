US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Paychex comprises 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.53. 419,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

