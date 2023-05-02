US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $8.07 on Tuesday, hitting $291.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day moving average of $255.35. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

