USD Partners (USDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect USD Partners to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About USD Partners

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

