Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Cap of $51.89 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $51.89 million and $2.22 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.