VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBNDGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 30th.

