VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 30th.

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.