VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 4th

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, May 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, April 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $249.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $263.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

