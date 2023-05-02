Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
VEU traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,119. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
