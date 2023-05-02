Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 902,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after acquiring an additional 158,445 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. MA Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 218,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,780,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,404,000 after acquiring an additional 82,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.