Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VUG stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.87. 383,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

