Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.69. 64,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,993. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

