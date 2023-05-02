Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $68,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.