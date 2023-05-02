Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Taiyo Life Insurance Co.

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $202.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,251. The company has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.