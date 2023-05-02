Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,500. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

