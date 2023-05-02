Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VTV stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 171,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,413. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

