Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $173,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,498. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

