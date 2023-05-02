Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 12.8% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 499,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,747. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

