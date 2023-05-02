Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.22 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-$0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 81,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,432,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

