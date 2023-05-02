Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 189 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.5 %

LLY stock opened at $405.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.