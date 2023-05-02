Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

