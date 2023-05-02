Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $239,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,846. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

