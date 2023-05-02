Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $258,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $243.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

