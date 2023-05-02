Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

