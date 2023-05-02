Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 11,185 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.36% of Polaris worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PII. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

