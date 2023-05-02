Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.