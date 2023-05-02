Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 2,693 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 489,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BK opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

