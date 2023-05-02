Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.18 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Velas has a market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,445,157,034 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,157,031 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

