Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,103,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 3,327.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,619 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of VLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.82. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Insider Transactions at Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

