Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.06

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 153452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
