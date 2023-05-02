Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.06

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 153452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Veradigm Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

