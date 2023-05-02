Verge (XVG) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,691.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00308060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00533419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00416174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,143,325 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

