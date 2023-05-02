Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.84

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 270992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

