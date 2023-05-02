Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,238. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after buying an additional 76,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 98,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

