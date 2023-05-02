Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

VSCO stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

