VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.35% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 165.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

