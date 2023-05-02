Vimeo (VMEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Vimeo has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vimeo Stock Up 0.6 %
VMEO stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
