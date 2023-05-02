Vimeo (VMEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Vimeo has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMEO stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

