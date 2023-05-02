Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

