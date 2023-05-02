Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

