Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $192.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

