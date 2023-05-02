Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

