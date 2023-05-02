Vita Coco (COCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Vita Coco has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.50 and a beta of 0.12. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

