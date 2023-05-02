Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.87 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vivid Seats news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at $355,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $186,761.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

