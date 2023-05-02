Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE VNO opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $376,294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,173,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after buying an additional 93,683 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.