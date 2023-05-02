Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,294,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,018,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 680,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

