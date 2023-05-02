Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:VNO opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
