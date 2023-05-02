Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $92.08 million and $4.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00011736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,533.05 or 1.00006467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.31254666 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,238,221.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

